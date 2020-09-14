Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Expands By 326.2%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, an increase of 326.2% from the August 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCCMF opened at $57.25 on Monday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

