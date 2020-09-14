Short Interest in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Rises By 64.4%

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:MUH opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

