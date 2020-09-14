Short Interest in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Rises By 64.4%

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 64.4% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE:MUH opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
