Short Interest in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Rises By 64.8%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 293,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE BMA opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 151.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Banco Macro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 158,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,995 shares during the period. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Banco Macro presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

