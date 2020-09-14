Short Interest in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Decreases By 46.0%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 305.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 245,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 873,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 168,682 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,485,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

AGTC opened at $4.55 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $117.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

