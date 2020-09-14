Short Interest in ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rises By 178.0%

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 178.0% from the August 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ANZBY opened at $12.75 on Monday. ANZ has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

