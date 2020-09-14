Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Rises By 236.9%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:AMMJ opened at $0.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. American Cannabis has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.36.
American Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Article: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.