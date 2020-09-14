Short Interest in Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Declines By 57.9%

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,491,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. Alsea SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

