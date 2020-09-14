Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Hits $8.35 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $8.35 million and $267,994.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex, Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00027503 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013462 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010623 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,137,682 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex, GDAC, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

