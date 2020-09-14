Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 278.7% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCA opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 24.03, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Seneca Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

