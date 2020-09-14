Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,132 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

