Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,236 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $132.48 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.