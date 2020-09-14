Sei Investments Co. Sells 608 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in State Street by 30.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.88. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

