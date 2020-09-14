Sei Investments Co. Sells 52,178 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 673,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,691.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,940 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Standpoint Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

