Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,143 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of Allegion worth $18,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Allegion by 55.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Allegion by 431.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Allegion by 1,202.9% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

