Sei Investments Co. Sells 299,071 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 299,071 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Restaurant Brands International worth $23,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $241,468,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 925.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,612,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,376 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $131,621,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,428,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,022,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $74.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

