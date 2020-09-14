Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.56% of Redfin worth $23,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,132 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $5,356,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $5,285,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,630 shares of company stock valued at $12,479,704. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $48.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. Redfin Corp has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.