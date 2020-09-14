Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $23,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.05. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 9,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,201.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

