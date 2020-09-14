Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $200.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.85.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock worth $17,502,742. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

