Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.