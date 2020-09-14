Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after buying an additional 525,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teradyne from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.59.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,137 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,288. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

