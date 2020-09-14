Sei Investments Co. Has $22.71 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Kroger worth $22,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kroger by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 130.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of KR opened at $33.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Grieshaber, Jr. sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,086 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

