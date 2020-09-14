Sei Investments Co. Has $22.34 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI opened at $153.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $278,485.53. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,336. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.