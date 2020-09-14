Sei Investments Co. Has $21.69 Million Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 543,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,452 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,174,000 after buying an additional 3,317,022 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares in the last quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the first quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,875,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,150,000 after acquiring an additional 613,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,575,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,392,000 after acquiring an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $889,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $46.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

