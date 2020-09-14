Sei Investments Co. Has $20.68 Million Stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $44.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

