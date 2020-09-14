Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Synopsys worth $23,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.03, for a total value of $2,041,636.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 306,727 shares of company stock worth $64,447,097. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $200.24 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

