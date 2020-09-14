Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,345,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,949 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $23,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 993.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.98. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Farfetch from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.