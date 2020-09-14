Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,433 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after buying an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after buying an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $111.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $119.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

