Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Advance Auto Parts worth $17,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.76.

Shares of AAP opened at $154.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $171.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

