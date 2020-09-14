Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Yandex worth $20,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Yandex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 24,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YNDX opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $70.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

