Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $18,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.13 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62.

