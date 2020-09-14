Sei Investments Co. Acquires 60,350 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

EMR stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

