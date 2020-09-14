Sei Investments Co. Acquires 246,090 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.53% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

SRC stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.