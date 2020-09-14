Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Up 198.6% in August

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 198.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SRCH stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. Searchlight Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Searchlight Minerals
