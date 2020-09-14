Scotiabank Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $40.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KR. BofA Securities cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Kroger stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.16. 135,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,095,228. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,797 shares of company stock worth $8,632,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kroger by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Kroger by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

