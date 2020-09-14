Scotiabank Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

EMP.A opened at C$37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.93, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$23.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$34.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.86.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

