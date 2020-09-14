Scotiabank Boosts Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Price Target to $4.20

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $3.70 to $4.20 in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.76.

Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Equities analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 572,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

