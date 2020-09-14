Schneider National’s (SNDR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,641,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,865.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,206,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 840,013 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 474.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 312,352 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

