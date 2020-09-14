Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.88% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 213,255 shares during the period.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 2.20. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.19. Sailpoint Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

In related news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $569,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,898 shares in the company, valued at $37,251,237.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,165. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.