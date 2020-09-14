Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Insider Kim Mary McFarland Acquires 907,000 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 907,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £1,940,980 ($2,536,234.16).

Kim Mary McFarland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, September 4th, Kim Mary McFarland purchased 49,261 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78) per share, for a total transaction of £104,925.93 ($137,104.31).

LON N91 opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 217.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.24.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.