Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Up 18.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP)’s share price rose 18.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.31. Approximately 87,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 85,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

RUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -82.35.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

