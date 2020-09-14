ROOBEE Market Capitalization Reaches $7.05 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $810,667.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,002,571,631 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.