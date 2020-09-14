Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on RIO. Investec lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

RIO opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,614,000 after purchasing an additional 387,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 0.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,806,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after buying an additional 260,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

