Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

RIO opened at $64.60 on Monday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $647,614,000 after buying an additional 387,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,787 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,612,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,481,000 after purchasing an additional 260,921 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

