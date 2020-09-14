Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. ValuEngine upgraded Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.
RIO opened at $64.60 on Monday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.67.
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.