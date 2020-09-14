Reviewing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and International Money Express (NYSE:IMXI)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TriNet Group and International Money Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 International Money Express 0 4 4 0 2.50

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $71.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $16.43, indicating a potential downside of 0.67%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than International Money Express.

Volatility & Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07% International Money Express 7.27% 55.77% 14.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.07 $212.00 million $2.90 21.22 International Money Express $319.60 million 1.97 $19.61 million $0.82 20.17

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriNet Group beats International Money Express on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. The company was formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

