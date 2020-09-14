Reviewing Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) & DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DEUTSCHE POST A/S and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTSCHE POST A/S 3.51% 16.13% 4.32% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0.94% 2.67% 0.63%

0.1% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTSCHE POST A/S 0 5 8 0 2.62 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.24%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DEUTSCHE POST A/S and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTSCHE POST A/S $70.95 billion 0.79 $2.94 billion $2.34 19.48 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $15.08 billion 0.16 $171.49 million $0.43 13.73

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Kawasaki Heavy Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DEUTSCHE POST A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

