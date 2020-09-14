Reviewing Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Great Ajax pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Healthcare Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Healthcare Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $64.92 million 3.25 $34.71 million $1.51 6.09 Healthcare Realty Trust $470.30 million 8.39 $39.19 million $1.60 18.12

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Ajax and Healthcare Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Healthcare Realty Trust 0 6 2 1 2.44

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.86%. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Healthcare Realty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Healthcare Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 39.56% 6.36% 1.49% Healthcare Realty Trust 22.38% 5.85% 3.02%

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.2 million square feet nationwide.

