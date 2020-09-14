Reviewing Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Facebook shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Facebook shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Catalyst and Facebook’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 8.84 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -24.30 Facebook $70.70 billion 10.74 $18.49 billion $6.43 41.46

Facebook has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Facebook has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Health Catalyst and Facebook, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 8 1 3.11 Facebook 1 4 42 1 2.90

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Facebook has a consensus price target of $279.38, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Facebook.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Facebook’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -46.91% -20.74% -12.55% Facebook 31.29% 22.90% 17.56%

Summary

Facebook beats Health Catalyst on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Technology and Professional services. Its products include cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company offers Data Operating System (DOS), a data platform that allows customers to integrate and organize their disparate data sources to enable analytics, including healthcare-specific terminology, data governance, and meta-data management. It also develops foundational software applications comprising Population Builder application that enables clinicians and administrators to author, manage, view, and publish pre-built and custom population ruleset definitions; Touchstone application for benchmarking solutions; and Leading Wisely application for dashboards and reporting solutions. In addition, the company provides domain-specific software applications, such as CORUS application for activity-based costing; patient safety monitor analytics; care management services; population health foundations solutions; and quality and regulatory measures solutions. Further, it offers analytics accelerators, which facilitate analytic insights across clinical, financial, and operational use-cases. Additionally, the company provides data and analytics services, including data engineering, analytic engineer, implementation, data science, analytics strategy, and data governance services; and clinical, financial, and operational services comprising quality and process improvement strategy, patient safety, cost accounting, population health and value-based care, abstraction data submission, and health catalyst university educational services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way. It also provides Oculus, a hardware, software, and developer ecosystem, which allows people to come together and connect with each other through its Oculus virtual reality products. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 1.52 billion daily active users. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

