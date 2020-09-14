Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $293,076.68 in Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,622,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,400.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $315,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $411,250.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $58,250.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $174,038.20.
- On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.
- On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.
Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
