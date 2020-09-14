Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells $293,076.68 in Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $293,076.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,622,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,528,400.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $6,615.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $315,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $285,360.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $58,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $174,038.20.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.

Shares of Research Solutions stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Research Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

