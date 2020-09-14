Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Repro-Med Systems Inc. is engaged in the design and manufacture of medical devices directing resources to the global markets for emergency medical products and infusion therapy. “

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRMD. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repro Med Systems in a report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repro Med Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

KRMD opened at $7.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $333.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.00 and a beta of 0.22. Repro Med Systems has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repro Med Systems news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $48,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $3,323,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,764,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repro Med Systems (KRMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.