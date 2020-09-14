Remme (REM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,250.00

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Remme has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kuna, Tidex and Gate.io. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $103,250.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Remme Profile

REM is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Remme is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, DEx.top, Gate.io, Tidex and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

